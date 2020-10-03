Indonesia COVID-19 Vaccine Update

It’s been over a month since Sinovac Biotech China started carrying out phase 3 clinical trials in Indonesia of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Up to this point, there have been no complications reported among the test subjects.

“Of the 1,620 volunteers who took part in the vaccine trial, none of the individuals has experienced significant side effects,” reported Vensya Sitohand, the Director of Health Surveillance and Quarantine.

Sinovac’s vaccine clinical trials are running in collaboration with Bio Farma and are expected to last seven months. To speed up the distribution of vaccines to the public, Bio Farma is to propose a new vaccine registration process.

“While waiting for the clinical trial to be completed, preparation for vaccine production will start from November to December,” said the Head of Vaccine Research Team from the Faculty of Medicine.

“Currently, our production capacity downstream will mean 250 million doses will be available in 2021, an increase from 100 million doses in 2020. If the clinical trials run smoothly, they will be produced in January 2021,” he concluded.

