Indonesia and Other Countries Join Forces to Discover COVID-19 Drug

A total of 74 countries are involved in developing the drug against COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

“We are also working hard with researchers around the world to get clinical evidence about which medications are most effective to treat COVID-19,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebrejesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO has also initiated the Solidarity Trial, a programme including clinical trials of four alternative medications that have been used to address the COVID-19, namely Remdesivir, combined Lopinavir or ritonavir, combined lopinavir or ritonavir plus interferon (1b), and chloroquine.

The joint research was specifically designed to shorten the time to obtain strong evidence of the impact of these four therapeutic alternatives to the healing of COVID-19 patients, without prejudice to the principles of good clinical trials.

Tedros added that until 1 April 2020, there were already more than 200 COVID-19 patients who were involved in one of the studies in the Solidarity Trial.

“Every new patient who participates in the test takes us a step closer to know which medicine is working,” said Tedros.

Indonesia is also ready to engage in this joint research. Since 20 March 2020, Indonesia participated in the combined research on the use of remdesivir drugs and currently, Indonesian researchers are conducting research on four types of drugs that have been used for the handling of COVID-19.

“Through active participation, the best alternative in the treatment of patients COVID-19 in Indonesia can soon be found,” said the Head of Health Research and Development Agency Ministry of Health, Siswanto.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Al Jazeera