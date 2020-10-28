Increase in Vehicles Traveling to Bali During Holiday

The number of vehicles entering Bali has started to increase on the first day of collective leave. However, as expected, the density of vehicles crossing to the island isn’t as high as the long holidays before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Indonesia.

“If there is not too much of an increase, at least two percent compared to normal days, it is because of the pandemic,” said Nyoman Sunarya, the Head of Traffic Division of the Bali Provincial Transportation Agency.

According to Sunarya, the Bali Provincial Government has enforced strict health protocols for arrivals of tourists who come to Bali, including showing a negative COVID-19 test result. The agency predicts that the peak increase in vehicles entering Bali will occur on the evening of 28th October.

“The increase that we expect only ranges in figures around 2% in consideration of the pandemic. People are lazy to get tested to travel, and are trying to socially distance,” said Sunarya.

Meanwhile, data from the Bali Provincial Transportation Agency from Tuesday 27th October has said that as many as 4,979 vehicles have travelled across Bali through the Gilimanuk port. Meanwhile, 3,868 vehicles have entered through Ketapang Port.

It is estimated that the increase in vehicles entering Bali will continue until the end of the long holiday.

Source: DetikNews

Also Read Ministry of Transportation: Rapid Tests No Longer Required for Travel