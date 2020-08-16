Immigration Opens Onshore Visa Services

The Head Office of the Directorate General of Immigration in Kuningan, South Jakarta will be closed until 21st August 2020.

The closure has been forced due to five employees being infected with COVID-19. However, immigration’s services still continue.

The Head of Public Relations at the Directorate General of Immigration, Arvin Gumilang, emphasised that onshore visa services for foreign citizens currently in Indonesia are still running.

“Onshore visa services are served online through the website www.visa-online.imigration.go.id. Visa application file examiners continue to work to verify all files that have been entered,” Arvin wrote in a press release.

He added that the Directorate General of Immigration appealed to foreigners and their sponsor who has submitted a visa application not to worry about visa processing. According to him, everything can still run within the online system.

“So don’t panic, because even though the head office is closed, the onshore visa service will continue to run,” he explained.

Currently, the Head Office of the Directorate General of Immigration continues to be sprayed and cleaned with disinfectants. Everyone is also still prohibited from entering.

“Because there are five immigration officers who have been exposed to COVID-19, all Ministry of Law and Human Rights’ employees who are based in the ex-Sentra Mulia Building are ordered to work from home,” said Arvin.

Source: Merdeka