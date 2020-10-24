Hundreds of Thousands of Mangrove Seeds Planted in Bali

The Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLKH-RI) has planted 525,500 mangrove seedlings of various types in Bali. The planting was in relation to the National Economic Recovery programme in Bali.

12 forest areas on the coastline of Bali have been targeted by this programme. Officials from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, The Head of the Management of Watershed and Protected Forests Management Agency (BPDASHL), and a number of officials in the Bali provincial government attended numerous planting ceremonies.

The planting is centred on the mangrove forest, which is part of the West Bali National Park. Apart from the forest in Sumberkelampok Village, mangrove seeds have also been planted in Pejarakan Village.

Unda Anyar Titik Wurdiningsih, the head of BPDASHL, declared that a total of 15,000 hectares are to be planted with seeds. The programme is set to involve 574 community groups in total.

“This is very good because the marine environment will be protected from erosion. If there are more fish, the sea is sustainable, so our income as fishermen will increase,” noted Bunga Indah Bakri, the Head of the Fishermen’s Group.

This initiative is further aimed to maintain ecosystems and improve the economy.

Source: Bali Post

