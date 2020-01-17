Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta Guide to the Year of the Metal Rat

Marking the first day of the lunar calendar in a cycle expressed with an animal sign and coinciding with the festival of spring, Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta presents a guide to welcoming in the arrival of the year of the metal rat.

On offer are hampers, afternoon tea, feasts, Yee Sang, Nian Giao, Barongsai performances, special room packages, and a photobooth.

Chinese New Year celebrations are a tradition where families gather at home while preparing a feast with offerings to the ancestors and gods, in hopes of further blessings, happiness, and prosperity into the coming year.

The Mulia festive hampers have been crafted with style and tradition and are ready to be given to family and friends until 27th January 2020. Hampers are available at Chocolate Boutique at the hotel’s ground floor or ordered online through bit.ly/HMS-MuliaGift.

But if gatherings spiced with elegance are preferred, then stop by Bleu8 and Cascade Lounge on 15-31st January 2020 for afternoon tea that’s inspired by Canton and Szechuan culture, which embodies the culinary journey of traditional Chinese foods. Not to mention, a sumptuous feast with the extended family is possible if you choose to spend festive quality time at Table8 (set menu only), The Café, Orient8, and Edogin (buffet) are available on 24th January 2020 for dinner and 25th January 2020 for lunch.

Two highlight dishes Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta will feature this Chinese New Year are none other than Yee Sang and Nian Gao. Stand up and use large chopsticks to mix and toss a salad of sliced buri oh, jellyfish, vegetables, and Mandarin orange dressing as high as possible, while shouting out wishes; this tradition is believed to give good fortune into the new year. Then top off this Chinese New Year’s feast with Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta’s koi-shaped rice cakes.

Don’t miss out barongsai performances on 24th January 2020 in two sessions, starting at 6pm and continuing to 25th January 2020 during lunch and after dinner at the hotel’s lobby, then making its way to Table8, Cascade Lounge, The Café, Orient8, il Mare, Bleu8, Chocolate Boutique, Cake Shop and finally culminating at CJ’s Bar. Prepare to give out red hong bao to the lion as it stands for a symbol of wisdom, courage, and power.

A photobooth section is also provided to snap away a unique family picture decorated by the hotel’s in-house artists at the ground floor. Post it on social media to win special prizes!

There’s also a special accommodation package for families wishing to spend their time away from home. Inclusive of breakfast for two adults and one child, this offer is valid for the spacious Splendor to Signature rooms that have breathtaking views over Jakarta’s city skyline.

For more details and booking reservations, please contact +6221 574 7777 or +62 812 1830 9959 or visit www.hotelmulia.com