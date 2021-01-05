Hospitals in Jabodetabek, Yogyakarta, and East Java Full

An emergency doctor who is also a volunteer for COVID-19 reporting, Tri Maharani, has said that, based on data recorded on 1-5th January 2021, intensive care unit (ICU) beds for the COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) are full.

“Yesterday, it turned out that the ICU capacity was full and there were several hospitals with isolation facilities but had no ventilators,” he said in a virtual Pandemic Public Class.

The bed shortages are not only in the Jabodetabek area. ICU hospitals in East Java such as Dr. Soetomo Hospital is also full. Likewise, hospitals in Yogyakarta are reported to be full.

The lack of ICU hospitals in Jabodetabek, Yogyakarta, and East Java are due to the increasing number of people exposed to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death rate is increasing. Data for COVID-19 reports, said Tri, shows the Pondok Ranggon Cipayung public cemetery (TPU) in East Jakarta could no longer accommodate deceased COVID-19 patients and at Tegal Alur public cemetery, as many as 50 COVID-19 patients are buried every day.

