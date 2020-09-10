Hospitals in Bali Almost Full

Ketut Suarjaya, The Head of the Bali Provincial Health Office, has noted that COVID-19 patients are being referred to 55 hospitals in Bali at the moment, and they are close to being full. This follows a spike in COVID-19 cases on the island.

“Cases are increasing because of a lack of discipline. Crowds still do not wear masks and may be carrying the virus,” Suarjaya declared.

Currently, 1,196 patients are undergoing treatment in Bali. 688 patients are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

In the 55 referral hospitals, there are only 778 beds. With the number of COVID-19 cases, the lack of availability of special beds in hospitals may jeopardise the quality of treatment patients receive.

To overcome this problem, Suarjaya announced that his department has instructed hospitals to increase bed capacity. “We have coordinated an increase in bed capacity in all hospitals. I have asked hospitals to add more beds and human resources,” said Suarjaya.

Source: CNN Indonesia