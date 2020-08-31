Highest Recorded Number of New Cases in Jakarta

The COVID-19 task force for Indonesia has confirmed that on 30th August, there were 2,858 new cases of the virus detected in Indonesia.

Out of the 172,053 confirmed cases that have been recorded in Indonesia so far, approximately 124,185 patients have been treated and have recovered. 7,343 people have died, meaning there are 40,525 active cases across the country. Furthermore, there are an additional 77,951 people suspected of having contracted COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

Of the total cases, most of them have been from DKI Jakarta. There has been an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in Jakarta. Approximately 800 patients contracted the virus in DKI Jakarta in three days.

On 31st August, East Java recorded 466 new cases, East Kalimantan recorded 197 cases, and Central Java recorded 138 cases. 74 more people have died due to COVID-19, the majority of them coming from East Java.

