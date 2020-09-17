Health Protocol Violators in Bandung Face Push-ups

Violators of COVID-19 health protocols in Bandung are to be sanctioned by singing the national anthem of Indonesia whilst doing push-ups.

On Wednesday 16th September, the Bandung Police conducted a sweep of areas in Bandung where residents commonly gather. Those who were crowding in public spaces, not adhering to social distancing restrictions, and not wearing masks face punishments.

“We appeal to and ask for the cooperation of Bandung City residents to use masks, wash hands, maintain distance, and not gather in crowds,” said Taspen Efendi, the Head of Public Order and Peace in Bandung.

As well as residents, the COVID-19 task force has ensured that businesses violating health protocols will face punishments too.

“If restaurants, cafes, markets or other businesses violate operating hours, they will be subject to strict sanctions, starting with revoking business licenses,” noted Taspen.

Source: AyoBandung