Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police to Hold Abortion Case Reconstruction

Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police will hold a reconstruction of an abortion clinic on Jalan Raden Saleh, Cikini in Central Jakarta.

In this reconstruction, the police will bring together all the suspects.

“This afternoon we will carry out the reconstruction of an illegal abortion case, which we revealed yesterday as having 17 suspects,”

said Head of Public Relations of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus.

All suspects are will be present at the reconstruction to show their respective roles. Previously, the police exposed the abortion practice at dr. SWS, Jalan Raden Saleh, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, 3rd August 2020.

A total of 17 people have been named as suspects, ranging from medical personnel, administrators, brokers, and the person who had an abortion at the clinic.

Director of the General Criminal Investigation of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Senior Commissioner Tubagus Ade Hidayat, said the clinic had been operating for five years. From patient records from January 2019 to April 10th 2020, he said this clinic has served 2,638 abortion patients.

“Five to seven patients per day have been treated on average,” said Tubagus. He went on to say that the cost of an abortion at dr. SWS varied according to fetal age.

For fetal abortion of six to seven weeks of gestation, the price was Rp1.5-2 million. While the gestational age of eight to 10 weeks was priced at Rp3-3.5 million. While the gestational age of 10 to 12 weeks cost Rp4-5 million. Finally, for ages 15 to 20 weeks, the price was Rp7-9 million.

In carrying out the illegal abortion practice, Tubagus said the suspects undertook a procedure using an acidic liquid and the fetus would be expelled into a toilet. This was allegedly done by the suspects to get rid of the evidence.

Until now, said Tubagus, investigators have not found any fetal graves in the illegal abortion clinic. “But coincidentally during the arrest, there was still one fetus on site,” said Tubagus.

Source: Tempo

Image: Liputan 6