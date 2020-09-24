Government to Cover COVID-19 Treatment for Employees

The government has confirmed it will cover the costs of COVID-19 related medical expenses for employees who fall sick.

Currently, many companies are working to implement health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Concerns over employees contracting the virus had included the worry that employers would need to cover medical expenses for treatment and recovery.

A spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito explained that, from now, the government will be responsible for bearing COVID-19 medical treatments of companies’ employees who are tested positive. He emphasised that the government will even cover the cost of treating COVID-19 for people who do not have BPJS, as well as foreign citizens.

Wiku said that every company must protect its employees. Companies are obliged to enforce strict health protocols to ensure that no employees are exposed to COVID-19 in the work environment.

“We always emphasise people’s safety first, including employee safety,” he explained.

He said that the implementation of free swab tests by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force for health workers was an example that various companies and agencies had to follow for their own employees.

“We ask all offices to cover the cost of employee swab tests. Companies are required to conduct contact tracing in cases where positive cases are found, as well as report to respective local governments,” Wiku concluded.

Source: Pikiran Rakyat

Image: Warta Ekonomi