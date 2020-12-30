Government Shows Videos of FPI Pledging Allegiance to ISIS Following Ban of Group.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has released a video showing a number of members of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group based in Iraq and Syria.

“This is a supporting image,” said Mahfud MD, shortly before showing the video.

In the video, the Islamic Defenders Front members are shown supporting mass pledges to ISIS in Makassar on 25th January 2015, as well as separate speeches supporting the existence of ISIS. The first clip shows a video of Islamic Defenders Front Head Rizieq Shihab explaining the passionate claims made by ISIS.

The statement is as follows:

“What is good about ISIS, we admit it is good. Its noble ideals to uphold Islamic law are good things. Its noble ideals to uphold the Islamic Caliphate are good things. Its noble ideals are to fight against the injustices of the United States and its allies are good ideals.

“I ask for good things to support or not? Support or not? Takbir. We don’t want us to be pitted against ISIS. Now there are many parties who want us to be enemies with ISIS, correct? So that we fight ISIS, right? That will not be done, FPI brothers.

“If the government does wrong, bad soldiers, bad police, shootings, people have their property looted, their lands confiscated, the Islamic law has been removed, brother. I want to ask about tomorrow, do we need ISIS or not? We need ISIS or not?”

The subsequent video that was played was a recording of Islamic Defenders Front members taking a mass pledge to ISIS in Makassar on 23rd January 2015. Rizieq Shihab’s provocative video of the Ambon-Poso conflict and the video of Islamic Defenders Front members at the third FPI-LPI anniversary event, Macan Propo Pemekasan, where they practised neck slitting exercises were also presented by the minister.

Image credits: Suaradewan.com