Government Sets Tighter PSBB Java-Bali on 11-25 January 2021

The Indonesian government is limiting community activities by introducing tighter large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) to suppress the transmission of COVID-19 in all provinces in Java and Bali Province, valid from 11th January to 25th January 2021.

This decision is in accordance with government regulation (PP) number 21 of 2020, concerning large-scale social restrictions in the context of accelerating the handling of COVID-19.

“The implementation of limited restrictions is to be carried out by provinces in Java and Bali because all of these provinces meet one of the four established parameters,” said Chairman of the Committee for Handling COVID -19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), Airlangga Hartarto.

“Therefore, the government will introduce criteria related to restrictions on community activities and this is in accordance with the law and complemented by government regulation 21/2020, where the restriction mechanism is. We emphasise that this limitation is not a ban on activities, but a limitation,” said Airlangga.

In bringing in this policy, Airlangga said that the government looked at data on developments in the handling of COVID-19, such as the risk zones, the ratio of the occupancy of isolation beds, and the ICU availability. In addition, the government also looked at active cases of COVID -19, which currently have reached 14.2 percent.

According to Airlangga, social restrictions in provinces, districts, or cities must meet the parameters related to handling COVID -19.

These parameters include the death rate being above the national average mortality rate of 3 percent and the cure rate being below the national level of 82 percent. Furthermore, active cases are over the national active case rate of 14 percent, and hospital spaces for isolation and ICU beds above 70 percent are the criteria for these restrictions.

Restrictions on community activities include:

Limiting workplaces – work from home level must be 75 percent and work from an office at 25 percent.

School learning to still take place online.

Shopping centre operating hours and operating hours of transportation reduced.

Essential sectors, specifically for basic needs, will still operate 100 percent but with health protocols.

There will be restrictions on the opening hours of shopping centres until 7pm. For restaurants, 25 percent capacity and food orders that are take away and delivery can remain open.

Construction is still running 100 percent with strict health protocols and places of worships are limited to 50 percent.

Public facilities have been temporarily closed and modes of transportation are further regulated.

Previously, President Joko Widodo talked about anticipating a regional quarantine or lockdown after Indonesia had more than 110,000 thousand of active COVID-19 cases.

Jokowi said a number of countries had pursued this policy. He asked ministers to work hard to deal with the pandemic so that Indonesia does not choose the same path.