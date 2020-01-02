Fortune Year of the Metal Rat at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to present a series of grand Chinese New Year celebrations this upcoming Year of the Metal Rat.

Guests are invited to treat families and loved ones to an authentic and abundant Cantonese feast with the mouth-watering range of Spring Festive Delicacies.

The festivities will begin on 24th January 2020 at 6:30pm; the hotel’s front entrance will be filled with traditional lion and dragon dancing, in which loud drumbeats and cymbal crashes scare away evil spirits. The dance will continue to entertain guests throughout the evening along with performances from the God of Wealth and a fortune teller.

Delightful Chinese New Year Set Menus

Guests are invited to celebrate new beginnings with ‘Kung Hei Fat Choi’ set menus at Li Feng, prepared by Executive Chinese Chef Tan Kwang Aik and one of China’s most notable two Michelin starred chefs, Chef Fei. The sumptuous meal will start with the serving of prosperity yu sheng, the traditional dish of Chinese New Year, served with salmon and jelly fish with crispy fish skin in homemade sweet plum sauce.

The 11-course ‘Kung Hei Fat Choi’ set menu will be available at Li Feng on 24th January for dinner and on 25th January for lunch and dinner, priced at Rp1.888million++ per person. The other exquisite eight-course set menu is also available on 24th January for dinner, at Rp1.588million++ per person. Diners can choose from three elegant and distinctive private dining rooms with designs inspired by the history of the spice trade between China and old Jakarta, all ideally suited for intimate gatherings and private celebrations. For reservations, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8825 or email to mojkt-lifeng@mohg.com

Chinese New Year Delicacies

A choice of Chinese New Year hampers with elegant and stylish designs can be gifted to family, friends, and associates. These hampers include homemade cashew nut cookies, orange marmalade, and orange chocolate cookies, and The Mandarin Cake Shop’s legendary lapis legit. Li Feng’s Treasure Tea also presents three coveted varieties including Silver Needle White Tea.

These festive delicacies will be available at Li Feng from 23rd December 2019 – 8th January 2020 priced at Rp999,000 nett per box. Lucky ones who make payment before 1st January 2020 will get an early bird offer priced at Rp880,000 nett per box. For more information or to place orders, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8825 or email to mojkt-lifeng@mohg.com.