Foreigners Who Beat Police Staying in Indonesia Illegally

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police have said that 11 foreign nationals involved in the beating of police officer don’t have residence permits in Indonesia.

The Head of Public Relations of the Jakarta Police, Police Commissioner Yusri Yunus, said that the 11 foreigners have been detained by immigration authorities because of issues of their residence permits. Yusri offered assurances that the legal process against the 11 foreigners will continue whilst they are held with immigration, including nine people of them are Nigerian, would continue.

Immigration authorities are currently investigating the matter of the residence permits for foreign nationals. “While the police report is made, the next process is ongoing. For the time being, immigration is still checking their residence permits in Indonesia,” he said.

Previously, five members of the Cybercrime Sub Directorate for Special Criminal Investigation at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Headquarters were beaten by around 60 foreigners. They were working on alleged online fraud cases and were targeting one of the residents in Green Park Apartment, West Jakarta on the afternoon of Saturday 27th June 2020.

The beatings were triggered after one of the residents provoked others living the apartments by claiming the police officers were there to conduct raids against foreign nationals. These concerns triggered the attack and five officers suffered minor injuries.

Source: Tempo