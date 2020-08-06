Foreigners Approaching Indonesian Women for Money

The Legal Aid Institute for the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK) in South Sulawesi has highlighted a case of Makassar residents who became victims of fraud perpetrated by foreign nationals.

LBH APIK said that many immigrants residing in Indonesia, especially in South Sulawesi, are now approaching Indonesian women.

The Director of LBH APIK South Sulawesi, Rosmiati Sain, revealed that this case is a serious concern. It’s urged that society, especially women in Indonesia, not be easily seduced by male foreigners.

“Nowadays, there are many immigrants in Indonesia and they’re starting to approach women around the area they’re residing. It’s important for us to provide an understanding to these foreigners so that they aren’t misleading or create deception,” said Rosmiati.

Most women in Indonesia feel proud if they have friends or have romantic relationships with men from abroad, according to Rosmiati. “What is surprising is that there are immigrants who want to marry Indonesians, but they don’t have anything. Whereas in our Indonesian constitution, there is already a statement that foreigners who want to marry Indonesian citizens must save money and deposit several hundred million rupiahs as collateral,” added Rosmiati.

Take, for instance, in the alleged fraud case experienced by a business woman named Vivi Haryono, 51, in Makassar. Based on LBH APIK South Sulawesi records, this is Makassar City’s first relationship fraud-related case.

Vivi became a victim of alleged fraud perpetrated by a foreigner from Iran. She was promised a wedding and had given hundreds of millions of rupiah in cash, but the marriage never happened.

Vivi then discovered that her former Iranian lover worked together with a foreign fraud syndicate. The criminal group consists of several people, one of whom is a woman. She admitted that she suffered a loss of approximately Rp150 million.

Source: Kabar News