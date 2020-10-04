Foreigner Unwilling to Wear Mask Not Allowed on KRL Train

KRL train officers made a male foreigner leave the train because of his reluctance to wear a mask.

“Officers enforced the mandatory use of masks at all stations and trains against a user with a foreign nationality,” said PT KCI Vice President of Corporate Communications, Anne Purba.

Anne described the incident and the attitude of the male foreigner who was reluctant to wear a mask even though he had been requested to many times. Officers had asked the foreigner to wear a mask since he was about to enter the KRL transport system.

“The user initially wanted to enter Gondangdia Station around 6:10pm but did not wear a mask. The officers asked him to wear a mask before being allowed to enter,” said Anne.

“The KRL user then took the mask and put it on. While waiting for the train for Bogor on platform two, he took off the mask again. The Gondangdia Station officer then asked him to use a mask if he wanted to take the train,” she continued.

Despite having an argument, the user then followed the officer’s directions and continued to wearing a mask.

“While on train 1192 for Bogor, the same passenger took off the mask again. The train escort then asked him to wear a mask, but he refused. Arriving at Cikini Station at around 7:16pm, the officer removed the user from the train because he didn’t want to follow existing health protocols,” explained Anne.

Source: Detik News