Foreigner Finds Human Body Parts on a Bali Beach

A piece of suspected human leg was found by a foreign national at Perancak Beach in North Kuta, Bali. The dismembered limb is believed to be the instep part of a person’s left leg.

Residents in this area were shocked by the discovery of this human limb. North Kuta’s Police Chief, Commissioner Marzel Doni, confirmed the incident and explained that his team had received reports from residents.

Furthermore, the Head of Public Relations of the Badung Police, Iptu I Ketut Gede Oka Bawa, explained that the person who discovered the blackened leg was a foreign national who was walking on the beach.

“The foreigner then reported to a pecalang (local security) staff named Putu Sudianto. He then checked it at the crime scene, and it was true that there was a leg cut on the beach,” explained Iptu Oka.

Allegedly, the blackened ridge of the foot came from the sea which was carried by the current to the shore. “The cut condition of the leg; the ring toe and little toe are broken,” he explained again.

The police have yet to determine where the leg pieces came from, and whether the leg pieces were human. The limb has been to Sanglah General Hospital by officers for further examination.

Source: Bali Express

Also Read Russian Instagrammer Dies in Bali Bike Crash