Foreigner Caught Overstaying Visa Stuck in Bali

The Immigration Division of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali is currently investigating a foreigner from Nigeria, Julius Obiefuna Obiwulu,34, who is unable to return to his country.

Julius violated immigration rules by overstaying his visa in Bali for 60 days. Officers received a public report from a boarding house, allowing Denpasar Immigration Office to carry out an investigation on the matter.

“The officers received information from another boarding house occupant that there was a foreigner in room number seven. The foreigner had an expired visa or his residence permit had expired. He had overstayed by more than 60 days,” said Putu Surya, Public Relations Officer of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The Nigerian citizen was then threatened with Article 78, Paragraph 3 of Law no.6 of 2011 on Immigration.

“Foreigners who hold a residence permit whose validity has expired and are still in Indonesia for more than sixty days from the deadline of the residence permit are subject to immigration administrative measures in the form of deportation,” as quoted by Liputan

Also Read How to Get a Business Visa in Indonesia

The man came to Indonesia in 2019 on a social-cultural visit visa with the aim of visiting his relatives. On 28th January 2020, Julius came to Bali to apply for a visa for Timor Leste.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he argued that when his visa had expired, the Immigration Office was closed too.

Julius admitted that he did not ask for any help from his country’s consulate as he did not know of their contact details, despite being a Nigerian citizen. He is currently relying on money for essentials from his business in Nigeria as well as his friend in Nigeria who has been providing Rp2,500,000 per month.

“For now, he cannot return to Nigeria as he does not have enough money for his plane ticket. He is currently being held in the Immigration Directorate room at TPI Denpasar Class Immigration Office,” said Putu.