First Tourists of Borobudur Temple in 2021 Receive Gifts

Borobudur Temple Tourism Park has shown its appreciation to the first few visitors arriving in 2021.

The lucky guests were a French tourist named Blaize and two domestic tourists named M Rouf from Jakarta and Rahmat from Kebumen, Central Java.

After buying tickets, they were given a necklace of jasmine flowers, a miniature of Borobudur Temple, calendars, and books, and then escorted by a tayo bus.

“Praise to God, in early 2021, we recently received the first visitors who arrived and bought tickets at Borobudur Temple,” said General Manager of Borobudur Temple Tourism Park I Gusti Putu Ngurah Sedana while receiving the first visitors at Borobudur temple.

This appreciation, said Putu, was given to visitors who came for the first time at the beginning of the year to marvel at the world’s largest Buddhist temple near Magelang, Central Java.

“We hope that the tradition of giving appreciation to the first visitors in early 2021 will continue onwards so that visitors can remember and can come back to Borobudur temple,” he added.

On 1st January 2020, visitors who went to see the first sunrise of the year were awarded with a medal to commemorate their experience.

Image credits Travel Detik.