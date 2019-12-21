Festive Season Celebrations With Intiwhiz Hospitality Management

Entering the festive season, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management presents you with special packages to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Your holidays are well-spent with Intiwhiz Hospitality Management destinations at 25 hotel properties and 6 brands across Indonesia. With an extensive selection of brands, from Whiz Hotel for two-star hotels, Whiz Prime Hotel for three-star hotels, Grand Whiz Hotel for four-star hotels, Whiz Capsule for smart travellers, Whiz Residence for family stays, and their other brand Swift Inn for Soekarno Hatta airport lodging; Intiwhiz Hospitality Management presents a line up offering long stay vacations, Christmas brunch and dinner, to the festivity of a New Year’s Eve Party.

Have a Wonderful Christmas and Throw a New Year’s Eve Festival at Grand Whiz

Spend your holiday vacation celebrating Christmas at Grand Whiz with special room offers starting from at Rp688,000 nett/room/night including breakfast for two people and other benefits such as Christmas dinner or brunch, live music performances, and doorprizes.

Gather together with family and friends at Grand Whiz with minimum of 100 people including function room usage, buffet lunch or dinner, Christmas cookies, candles, banners, and special room rates.

Unwrap the festive fun of New Year’s Eve at Grand Whiz with various entertainment such as live music and a DJ performance, dancing, dinner, kids activities, souvenirs, and doorprizes. This room package starts from Rp1,000,000 nett/room/night including breakfast for two people.

For more information and reservations, please click www.grandwhiz.com.

Selected Grand Whiz: Grand Whiz Poins Simatupang Jakarta, Grand Whiz Hotel Nusa Dua Bali, Grand Whiz Hotel Trawas Mojokerto, and Grand Whiz Megamas Manado

Christmas Sparkles and Cheers to the New Year at Whiz Prime

Amuse yourself with Christmas sparkles at Whiz Prime with a staycation package that includes breakfast for two people, a free welcome drink, afternoon tea, souvenirs, and discount for laundry. Rates start from Rp412,019 nett/room/night.

Kick-off 2020 with Whiz Prime, with room and dinner packages starting from Rp950,000 nett/room/night including breakfast and dinner or barbecue for two people, a live band performance, dancing, a lucky draw, and doorprizes.

For more information and reservations, please click www.whizprime.com.

Selected Whiz Prime: Whiz Prime Hotel Khatib Sulaiman Padang, Whiz Prime Hotel Ahmad Yani Lampung, Whiz Prime Hotel Pajajaran Bogor, Whiz Prime Hotel Kelapa Gading, Whiz Prime Hotel Malioboro Yogyakarta, Whiz Prime Hotel Darmo Harapan Surabaya, Whiz Prime Hotel Pajajaran Bogor, Whiz Prime Hotel Balikpapan, Whiz Prime Hotel Hasanuddin Makassar, Whiz Prime Hotel Sudirman Makassar, and Whiz Prime Hotel Megamas Manado.

Joyful Christmas and Ring in the New Year at Whiz Hotel

Book with selected Whiz Hotel properties across Indonesia to experience a joyful Christmas stay with prices starting from Rp399,000 nett/room/night including breakfast for two people.

Ready to greet the guest with festive experience, Whiz Hotel prepares an attractive stay package starting from Rp487,500 nett/room/night including breakfast for two people.

For more information and reservations, please click www.whizhotels.com.

Selected Whiz Hotel: Whiz Hotel Sudirman Pekanbaru, Whiz Hotel Cikini Jakarta, Whiz Hotel Falatehan Jakarta, Whiz Hotel Sudirman Cilacap, Whiz Hotel Pemuda Semarang, and Whiz Hotel Malioboro Yogyakarta.

Warm Christmas and New Year’s Eve Bash at Whiz Residence

Families can celebrate a holidays staycation for Christmas at Whiz Residence with prices starting from Rp399,000 nett/room/night including breakfast and dinner, a cooking class, and games.

Find a fascinating New Year’s Eve bash at Whiz Residence with special entertainment from a live DJ and musical performance, dancing, afternoon tea, and a gala dinner for two people, door prizes, and a grand prize.

For more information and reservations, please click www.whizresidence.com

Selected Swift Inn: Whiz Residence Darmo Harapan Surabaya

Christmas Holly-Days and New Year’s Eve Countdown at Swift Inn

At Swift Inn, guests are invited to have a two-night stay including breakfast for two people, access to the swimming pool for two people, and a free Christmas gift. Prices start from Rp550,000 nett/room. Stand a chance to win a free stay by joining the photo contest on Instagram @swiftinn with the hotel’s Christmas decorations in the lobby.

For more information and reservations, please click www.swiftinns.com

Selected Swift Inn: Swift Inn Aeropolis Bandara Soekarno Hatta

Christmas Magical Joy and Make It Pop to the New Year at Whiz Capsule

For smart travellers, Whiz Capsule will be the perfect home during the long holiday of Christmas and New Year with room rates starting from Rp350,000 nett/room/night including snacks and party favours.

For more information and reservations, please click www.whizcapsule.com.

Selected Whiz Capsule Hotel: Whiz Capsule Hotel Thamrin Jakarta and Whiz Capsule Grand Bromo.