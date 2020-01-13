Feast of Prosperity Chinese New Year Celebration at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Chinese New Year is just around the corner! Gather up the family for a plethora of fun activities at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

In this auspicious year of the Metal Rat, begin your celebrations by filling up your bellies with a delectable buffet spread at our newly relaunched Signatures Restaurant or a lavish Japanese family-style Chinese New Year dinner at OKU, or chill out in the cosy ambiance of Nirwana Lobby Lounge while enjoying our Oriental High Tea. Share the bountiful blessings of New Year with your family and colleagues with a selection of luxurious hampers from Kempi Deli. Last but not least, do not miss the entertaining Barongsai (Lion Dance) performances available from 24 to 26 January 2020.

CHINESE NEW YEAR’S PROSPERITY DINING

Ring in the prosperous Chinese New Year with a tantalising buffet spread at Signatures Restaurant. Delight your senses with an endless buffet spread featuring authentic Indonesian and Asian food and much more with our new menu! The Chinese New Year buffet is available from 24 to 26 January 2020 priced at IDR 688,000++ per person, featuring a Barongsai (Lion Dance) performance and free Yusheng for minimum 4 diners. A lavish Japanese family-style dinner is also available at OKU. Chef Kaz has prepared his special creations for this joyous occasion, ranging from Japanese-French winter truffle, Kuroge wagyu rice pot and OKU-style chicken wings. To reserve your table at Signatures, please contact us via 021 2358 3898 | signatures.jakarta@ kempinski.com and please contact OKU via 021 2358 3590 | oku.jakarta@kempinski.com to secure your seat.

CHINESE NEW YEAR HAMPERS

Send wishes of prosperity and abundance to your family, friends and colleagues with our Chinese New Year hampers! Prices starting from IDR 700,000 nett including all-time favourites, such as lapis legit cake, honey sesame caramelised nuts, smiley cookies, almond cookies, peanut butter cookies and salted egg cookies. To place your order, please contact us via 021 2358 3502 | fbsales.jakarta@kempinski. com.

ORIENTAL HIGH TEA

Calling all tea lovers! Lie back on the couch in the cosy ambiance of our Nirwana Lobby Lounge while settling down for a unique Oriental High Tea. Savour an impressive high tea set, which boasts an assortment of premium savoury and sweet treats chosen from the traditional favourites and served with Pu-erh tea. IDR 275,000++ per person.

LUNAR NEW YEAR ROOM PACKAGE

Indulge in a luxurious stay with us on the most fortunate time of the year with our special rate from IDR 2,499,000 nett including breakfast and room upgrade with minimum of 2-night stay with stay period from 16 January to 10 February 2020! Book directly at 021 2358 3888 | reservation.jakarta@ kempinski.com