Fall in Love on Valentine’s Day with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, invites guests to fall in love all over again on Valentine’s Day, through a romantic culinary experience, sweet escape staycation, as well as spa treatments for couples this coming February 2020.

Furthermore, the property is partnering with the Italian luxury brand, BVLGARI, in this season of love.

A complete package is available for the guests to enjoy a full-on experience on Valentine’s Day, starting with a spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a romantic dinner at PASOLA Restaurant or by the pool, and selections of BVLGARI gifts for your loved one.

Couples are also invited to dive into the indulgence of a detoxifying deep tissue massage by The Ritz-Carlton Spa on level 8 that are purely crafted by our spa team to offer couples a total relaxation experience. The treatment is not only relaxing, it also helps release tense muscles.

Guests may relish in the exquisite creations by Executive Chef Sean Macdougall and his team, presented on a comprehensive set menu to enhance the special occasion. On 14th February, a true night of romance beckons as PASOLA Restaurant dims the lights for a romantic setting for two. Greeted with the warm Ritz-Carlton smile, guests can enjoy a selection of appetizers from the buffet and main courses specially prepared for the occasion, along with an acoustic music performance that will enliven the special moment.

Meanwhile, on level 8 of the building, the pool area will be set up for intimate dining under the sky. Couples can celebrate with a sumptuous three-course menu right next to the pool or in a gazebo, as the sounds of a violin fall upon their ears.

In celebration of the special season, guests who stay at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place in February 2020 are also entitled to BVLGARI gift vouchers, with no minimum length of stay.

For more information and reservations, guest may call (021) 2550 1993 or email to pasola.jakarta@ritzcarlton.com.