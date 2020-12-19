Exceptions for PCR Test Result for Bali Travel

Passengers who do not have a negative result of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test should apparently still be allowed to enter Bali.

However, this policy only applies to people from areas that do not have PCR facilities.

“For passengers from regions who do not have PCR facilities, they will still be accepted into Bali on the condition that they will carry out a rapid antigen test at I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport,”

said Stakeholder Relations Manager of Bali’s airport, Taufan Yudhistira.

For some regions, PCR testing facilities are rare; not all areas are as developed as Jakarta or Bali which have plenty of advanced health facilities.

Port Health Office officers have been instructed to be alert to this change when welcoming future tourists.

“There’ll be document checking at the arrival port. If you report to the Port Health Office officer, they will check the ticket from region X that has no PCR testing, so the passenger has to conduct rapid antigen in Ngurah Rai,” he explained.

However, it should be noted that there is a possibility that passengers who go to Bali may already be indicated or infected with COVID-19. Taufan explained it is not impossible to be asked to quarantine in Bali.

“The Port Health Office team will refer the infected passenger to the task force for COVID-19 handling procedures,” he said.

In addition, he explained that the exceptions to this rule include several groups of people, namely aircraft crews, transit passengers, diverted passengers, civil servants, and the Indonesian Army and Police members who receive sudden orders.

“Including the exception of some passengers and children with a maximum age of 12 years old, are exempted from the PCR swab test as well as exempted from rapid antigen test for road trips,” said Taufan.