Etihad Airways To Resume Regular Service Between Australia And The United Kingdom

Effective 15 May, Etihad Airways will operate a regularly scheduled service from Melbourne to London Heathrow via Abu Dhabi, and from 21 May will also introduce services from London Heathrow to Melbourne via Abu Dhabi.

The airline plans to maintain this link until it fully resumes its previous double daily connection between the two cities.

Flights feature Business and Economy cabins.

These services complement Etihad’s existing schedule of special flights to and from Abu Dhabi to several destinations on its global network.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.etihad.com, by calling a local Etihad Contact Centre, or through a travel agent.

Etihad advises all customers wishing to travel on these services to check current entry regulations for both the United Kingdom and Australia.

Schedule (all timings are local):

Melbourne – London Heathrow* via Abu Dhabi effective 15 May

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency EY463 Melbourne 21:45 Abu Dhabi 05:55+1 Friday EY19 Abu Dhabi 07:15 London LHR 11:50 Saturday London Heathrow* – Melbourne via Abu Dhabi effective 21 May EY20 London LHR 13:20 Abu Dhabi 23:25 Thursday EY460 Abu Dhabi 00:45 Melbourne 20:15 Friday

* Etihad has temporarily moved its operations to Terminal 2 at London Heathrow.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey. This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Customers should visit the dedicated easy-to-use web page at www.etihad.com/travelalerts for information on rebooking and available travel options during this period.

The list of local Etihad Airways Contact Centre numbers is available at www.etihad.com/en-us/help/contact-us.

Customers holding tickets issued through travel agents should contact them directly.