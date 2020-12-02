Entry Conditions for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Announced

The Japanese government has announced that it will open up access to a large number of visitors from abroad to watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese government has said it will ensure that visitors don’t need to get vaccinated or go into isolation. The Japanese government will only require visitors to submit negative COVID-19 test results and download a tracking application on arrival.

In addition, the Japanese authorities won’t restrict the use of public transportation systems by foreign tourists. Olympic organisers have sold nearly one million tickets overseas, compared to 4.5 million tickets sold in Japan.

According to Tempo, for now, Japanese authorities require travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the country as well as registering with a contact tracing application. This method became policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Last November, International Olympic Committee (IOC) senior official Joan Coates said the number of athletes participating in the Olympics would not be reduced and it was up to the organising committee to take measures to make them feel safe.

The Olympics, set to be held in July 2021, will welcome more than 11,000 athletes to Tokyo. Furthermore, thousands of athletes will attend the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics as well.

Also Read Indonesia Submits Bid To Host 2032 Olympics