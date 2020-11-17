Entrepreneurs Ask Anies to Revoke the PSBB Transition

The Indonesian Employers’ Association has asked for the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) to be lifted immediately.

According to the association, the businesses has been impacted heavily by PSBB, especially in Jakarta under Governor Anies Baswedan.

The PSBB policy has resulted in a decrease in revenue for the industrial sector. The business sector has had to survive by trying to maintain employment for workers, meeting business expenses, adjusting the costs of their goods, and restructuring their financial plans to survive.

“We ask the governor of DKI Jakarta to revoke the transitional PSBB which ends on 22nd November. This transitional PSBB should be stopped and go to normal conditions so that all tourism sector activities are provided normally and there are no restrictions on capacity or operational hours,”

said the General Chairman of the Indonesian Employers’ Association, Apindo Hariyadi Sukamdani.

Apindo emphasised that, although the business sector is asking to revoke PSBB, the tourism industry is still committed to continuing implementing the applicable health protocols.

“In our sector, we will implement the protocols, even if it’s under normal conditions. We are committed to safeguarding our customers, but only want PSBB to end,” as quoted by CNBC Indonesia.

Anies Baswedan, DKI Jakarta’s governor, previously extended the transitional PSBB from 9th November to 22nd November. However, if COVID-19 cases continue to increase as they have been, it is expected to continue from 23rd November to 6th December.

The extension of the PSBB period is based on the decree of the DKI Jakarta Governor. This is a measure to anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases.