Enraged Foreigner Causes Scene at Bali Mandara Hospital

On Thursday 23rd September, a foreigner from Switzerland became violent at the Bali Mandara Hospital Emergency Centre.

The man was enraged and did not want to accept that his wife required isolation for suspected exposure to COVID-19.

A doctor and nurse of the hospital received harsh treatment after the hospital took the man’s wife, who complained of shortness of breath, into isolation. She had experienced symptoms similar to COVID-19 and was tested before being placed into a special isolation room.

The foreigner, who hasn’t been identified, forced his way into the isolation room, pushing a nurse along the way. It was also reported that the foreigner tried to hit the COVID-19 task force officers multiple times.

Hospital security guards were called and the foreigner was detained. The Director of Bali Mandara Hospital, Maris Sihombing, confirmed the incident and reported no serious injuries had been inflicted.

Source: Suara

Also Read 26 Foreigners Caught in Bali Mask Raids