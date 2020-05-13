Elephant Named Covid Born in Taman Safari Bogor

Delivering some good news during the pandemic, Taman Safari, Bogor, West Java has announced the birth of an elephant, born on 28th April 2020 at 2:25am.

The male elephant has been named Covid, an apt name given for the calf, having been born during the outbreak of COVID-19. His mother, Nina, is 46 years old and his father, Kodir, around 44 years old, are both from Riau.

Vetinary nurses say that Covid is in a healthy and agile condition. “He is adorable. Covid occasionally approaches his parent,” said a nurse at Taman Safari.

Director of Taman Safari Indonesia Jansen Manansang said that the number of elephants in the Bogor Safari Park is currently 51.

“Success in breeding animals through the current conservation programmes has not only seen the birth of large mammals. There are some animals that have successfully been bred, among them is the rare King Kasturi bird,” said Jansen.

According to Jansen, the Bogor Safari Park is closed indefinitely due to the pandemic but they are still prioritising animal care. “Bogor Safari Park is open to offers of help or donations from everyone, especially animal lovers who want to help with animal conservation programmes,” said Jansen.

The Safari Park also held a #kitacintasatwa, or we love animals, programme that has been running since mid April 2020 on their Instagram account, @taman_safari. Donation can be made by transfer to 6801777811 (BCA) on behalf of PT Taman Safari Indonesia.