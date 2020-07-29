Domestic Tourists: Five Conditions to Enter Bali from 31 July

Bali is set to reopen for the arrival of domestic tourists starting Thursday 31st July 2020. To prepare for a new era of tourism amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bali Governor I Wayan Koster issued Circular Letter Number 15243 of 2020 about the requirements for domestic tourists visiting Bali.

“The basis of these requirements is the health and quality aspects for tourists during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Head of the Bali Provincial Communication, Informatics, and Statistics Office, Gede Pramana, in Denpasar.

The following are the detailed requirements for domestic tourists who can visit Bali from 31st July 2020 onwards:

Free from COVID-19

Domestic tourists coming to Bali must show a certificate proving a negative swab or a rapid test with non-reactive results. The validity period of a non-reactive swab or rapid test is 14 days after the letter was issued.

“Travellers who have shown a valid certificate are no longer required to carry out for swab or rapid test unless they experience clinical symptoms of COVID-19,” said Gede Pramana. If a tourist cannot produce a letter or certificate, they will be required to take a swab or rapid test in Bali.

COVID-19 Tourist Test in Bali

When a tourist undergoes a rapid test in Bali and receives reactive results, they must take a swab test. While waiting for the results of the swab test, tourists will be placed in quarantine, at a place determined by the Provincial Government of Bali. “The cost of rapid tests, swab tests, quarantine, and other health facilities is the responsibility of tourists,” he said.

Complete the Lovebali Application

Before leaving for Bali, tourists must fill out the Lovebali application, which can be accessed via https://lovebali.baliprov.go.id. Tourists can submit complaints or problems they face while in Bali through this Lovebali application.

Health protocols

Tourists are required to implement health protocols such as wearing a mask, washing hands with soap and running water, or using a hand sanitizer, keeping a distance from each other, and implementing clean and healthy living behaviours to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Turn on GPS

Gede Pramana said that travelers are advised to activate the GPS or location function on their handphones for the sake of the tourists’ protection and safety.

Source: Tempo