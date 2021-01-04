DKI Jakarta’s Transitional PSBB Extended to 17th January

DKI Jakarta’s Governor, Anies Baswedan, has decided to extend the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for two weeks from 4th to 17th January.

This decision is contained in the Governor’s decree number 1295 of 2020.

Anies emphasised that the DKI Provincial Government’s focus on extending the transitional PSBB this time is to further increase testing, tracing, and treatment processes, knowns as 3Ts, to identify active cases.

Based on the indicator assessment from the National Disaster Management Agency, the capital has succeeded in improving risk levels as of 27th December 2020, which were previously assessed as high risk on 20th December 2020.

“This extension decision is based on the assessment from the National Disaster Management Agency and the Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia. We in the government will consistently run 3Ts, while the community applies 3M discipline memakai master or wear a mask, mencuci tangan or wash hands, and menjaga jarak or keep distance],” said Anies.

Meanwhile, based on data compiled from the DKI Jakarta Health Office, the percentage of total active cases confirmed positive shows an upward trend. As of 2nd January 2021, active cases in Jakarta reached 15,471, an increase of 18 percent from the previous two weeks, which were 13,066 cases on 20th December 2020.

Head of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Health Office Widyastuti explained that the use of isolation beds and ICU rooms at 98 COVID-19 referral hospitals in DKI Jakarta is likely to increase even though the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has increased isolation beds from 6,663 on 20th December to 7,379 on 3rd January.

“For the condition of the ICU room availability as of 3rd January, we have increased the capacity to 960 where 762 are filled. So, now the capacity has reached 79 percent, down 1 percent from the previous two weeks where the percentage was 80 percent,” she explained.