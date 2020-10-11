DKI Jakarta Returns to Transitional PSBB

The DKI Jakarta provincial government has repealed the emergency brake policy for social distancing in the capital. Starting from 12th October 2020, the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) will apply until 25th October 2020.

This decision was announced through a written statement on the Jakarta provincial government’s website, Sunday 11th October. The government stated that there was a slowdown in the increase in positive cases and active cases, although there’s still an increase in transmission.

DKI Jakarta’s Governor Anies Baswedan conveyed that this decision was based on several indicators, namely daily case reports, daily death cases, trends in active cases, and the occupancy levels of designated COVID-19 referral hospitals.

“What happened during this month was the policy of an emergency brake because there was an unexpected increase in cases”

After stabilising, we begin to reduce the brakes slowly, gradually. We need to emphasise that discipline must remain high so that the chain of transmission remains under control and we do not have to carry out an emergency brake again,” explained Anies.

Anies explained that the graph of the addition of positive cases and daily active cases remained stable since the strict PSBB was started. There has been an initial sign of a decrease in daily positive cases in the last seven days.

Anies explained that the increase in daily cases since the tighter PSBB was seen in the case onset chart. The onset graph is a positive case graph based on the onset of symptoms, not on the release of a laboratory report.

Source: Detik News