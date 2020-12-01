DKI JAKARTA GOVERNOR TESTED POSITIVE COVID-19

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government conveyed that DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is tested positive for COVID-19.

Anies tested positive after the results of his swab test came out early this morning. In fact, Anies underwent an antigen swab test on 29th November which resulted negative.

The day after that, Anies underwent a PCR swab test to confirm the antigen swab test.

Despite his condition, he expressed that he’s currently fine. He explained his health condition through a video on his Instagram account.

“Right now, my condition is good. Thank God there are no symptoms,” said Anies.

“After consulting and in accordance with the doctor’s directions, I will undergo independent isolation and follow the treatment procedures set by the medical team,” he continued.

According to Anies, he had intensely met with DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor for a meeting together prior to his antigen swab test.

Source: Detik News and Kompas

Also Read DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19