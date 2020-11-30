DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ahmad Riza Patria, DKI Jakarta’s Deputy Governor, has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing PCR swab tests conducted by the DKI Jakarta Health Office.

Riza’s condition is currently stable and he is undergoing independent isolation.

“My condition remains under control. Both the staff and all of the members of my family have undergone a swab test. According to health procedures that have been established by the WHO, each patient that tests positive for COVID-19 must carry out independent isolation and remain under the supervision of health personnel,” said Riza in an official statement.

Based on the results of contact tracing from the DKI Jakarta Health office, Riza is suspected to have contracted COVID-19 from a staff member who previously contracted it from a family member.

“The positive findings for COVID-19 are from my work, where a staff member was infected from their family cluster. This is, of course, a concern for all of us to maintain disciplined health protocols, even within our family,” as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

Riza hopes that with this positive COVID-19 case, Jakarta residents can improve the discipline of health protocols. Through the use of masks, keeping distance and washing hands he wants to see numbers decrease.

“Jakarta is not yet free from the COVID-19 pandemic. Don’t hesitate and remind yourself of the 3M protocol,” said Riza. The three Ms are – m enjaga jarak or keep distance, m emakai masker or wear a mask, and m encuci tangan or wash your hands.

