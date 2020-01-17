Disney on Ice Presents Live Your Dreams: Rp200,000 Off in Family and Friends Special Promo

Fifteen shows are scheduled to be showcased in this year’s Disney on Ice Presents Live Your Dreams at ICE BSD City, starting from 29th January until 2nd February 2020.

Get a special discount of Rp200,000 when purchasing four tickets – valid for only Jade, Gold, and Silver tickets with the Family and Friends Special Promo, available during 17-20th January 2020. However, tax and administration fee are not included.

The shows will be divided into two sections, with a total duration of 115 minutes including a break in the middle of the show. Fans are strongly advised to arrive early to get a warm welcome from Hundred Acre Wood. Also, special guests such as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger will be inviting the audience to stand and participate in a special dance. There’ll also be merchandise booths and several photo booths to also entertain fans.

Here are several fun facts about Disney on Ice Presents Live Your Dreams:

1. The number of costumes used is 213.

2. The fastest costume change done during a show takes 31 seconds.

3. The total number of props created and used in a show is around 180.

4. The biggest prop used in a show is the Elsa Stairs, used in the Frozen segment.

Discover the heroism inside you when Disney on Ice Presents Live Your Dreams comes to your city!

Disney on Ice Presents Live Your Dreams tickets can be obtained online at www.bintangkecilshows.com and the official ticketing partner on www.tiket.com with the following categories: