Discount Entrance at Waterboom Lippo Cikarang Led to Mass Crowds

A viral video on social media showing a crowd of visitors at the Waterboom Lippo Cikarang swimming pool has drawn attention from the Bekasi Police due to a big discount on the entrance fee.

The visitors, ranging from children to adults, were seen enjoying the facilities of the place without following the recommended health protocols. The police received information that there was a crowd and immediately took action.

At 1:30pm, all visitors were then asked to leave and took 30 minutes to ensure the pool area was cleared of visitors. The crowd was driven by the 90 percent discount offered to guests; admission is normally around Rp95,000 but entrance tickets were being sold at Rp10,000.

Police said Waterboom Cikarang would be temporarily closed due to crowd of visitors starting Monday 11th January. Police Sector of South Cikarang Police Commissioner Sukadi has not specified how long the swimming pool will be closed, but he said the investigation was still being carried out.

The general manager and ticketing manager of Waterboom Lippo Cikarang have been questioned by the police and are still being examined as witnesses.

“Not only have they been fined, but there are also penalties related to article 93 of the Health Quarantine Law with a one-year prison threat and a fine of Rp100 million,” said Sukadi.

The investigation process is now being handled by the Bekasi Police. The police are still gathering evidence to confirm the criminal offense committed at this incident.