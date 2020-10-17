Diponegoro Military Denies Mercy for LGBTQ+ TNI Soldiers

Kodam IB Diponegoro has declared that they are to take firm action against soldiers who partake in “deviant sexual behaviour”, including placing sanctions on TNI soldiers who identify as LGBTQ+.

“For every disciplinary offender, including deviant sexual behaviour, we will act decisively. There is no mercy, and everything is the same,” said Colonel Kav Susanto, the Head of Information at Diponegoro Military Command IV.

Susanto explained that since the beginning, Kodam IV Diponegoro has assessed the sexual behaviours and orientations of soldiers in the selection process.

“We conduct screening and mental ideological tests. This is to ensure that prospective soldiers have a good and healthy level of mental and psychological health,” said Susanto.

In addition to examinations during the selection process of soldiers, the Diponegoro IV Military Command routinely conducts “mental and spiritual training to improve the mental, spiritual, ideological, and struggling qualities of soldiers”.

Previously, the Military Court sentenced a soldier, Praka P, to one year in prison for violating official orders. The service order in question was the TNI Commander’s telegram stating that soldiers and their families were prohibited from having same-sex relations.

“We have always been active in our mental and spiritual training. In fact, every commander was always given the doctrine of soldiering. This means that soldiers of Kodam IV Diponegoro are able to think wisely and not lose their way,” explained Susanto.

Source: CNN Indonesia and OkeNews

