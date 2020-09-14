Decline of Health Workers in Indonesia

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed many lives across the world, including in Indonesia. Indonesia is losing healthcare workers to the virus at an alarming rate.

According to the Jakarta Globe, approximately 92 workers have died per every 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. This is the fourth-highest death rate of health workers globally, only surpassed by The United Kingdom, Mexico, and Egypt.

The Indonesian Doctors’ Association declared on Saturday that 115 doctors and 82 nurses have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

“The loss of doctors will result in a decline of the quality of healthcare services,” noted Mohammad Adib Khumaidi, the Deputy Chairman of the IDI’s Executive Board.

Amnesty International’s Indonesian representatives also noted that healthcare professionals in Indonesia are often deprived of an effective communication channel to file complaints about their personal concerns and safety during the pandemic. Hospitals have a tendency to cover up COVID-19 cases to avoid conflict.

Usman Hamid, Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director noted that an investigation into the deaths of health workers is to begin, and healthcare professionals are to be provided protective gear. “We will give them access to testing, protective equipment, sick pay, and secure complaint channels to protect themselves and their patients,” he said.

Source: Jakarta Globe