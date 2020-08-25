Coronavirus Vaccine Injection Begins January 2021

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had confirmed that the government will begin a vaccination programme for Indonesians in 2021.

This was stated by Jokowi during a briefing on the integrated handling of COVID-19 in Aceh, Banda Aceh City, via a video conference broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat.

Jokowi said that the current government has received commitments from a number of countries such as the United Arab Emirates and China to mass-produce vaccines.

“A total of 290 million vaccines are expected, God willing, part of the production in Indonesia, while some of the production is abroad,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi reminded all regional leaders to pay attention to crisis management in their respective regions. He noted that every policy needs careful consideration.

“If you want to open the area, please first look at pre-conditions. Don’t suddenly reopen. Don’t be certain that it will be opened. After the pre-conditions, next, consider timing, not suddenly reopening. There is timing, there is a calculation,” he said.

Source: CNBC Indonesia