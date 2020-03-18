Coronavirus: Hotlines for Jakarta, Central Java and West Java

Lately, coronavirus is spreading swiftly in Indonesia. It is best to find out more about it and how to protect yourself from catching it.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 or COVID-19 is a lung inflammatory disease caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Clinical symptoms that appear may vary, such as symptoms of the common cold (cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, headache) to severe complications (pneumonia or sepsis).

The mode of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19 is through contact with the patient’s airway droplet. Droplets are small particles from the patient’s mouth that contain disease germs, which are produced when coughing, sneezing, or talking. Droplets can pass up to a certain distance (usually 1 meter).

So how do you protect yourself from it? Firstly is to cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Second, is to wipe surfaces that have the most frequent contact ( phone, work desks, etc). Third, wear masks if you are feeling sick especially when going to public places. Fifth, wash your hands thoroughly for minimal 20 seconds, and if you are not closed to the restroom, use hand sanitizer. Lastly, eat healthily and maintain your immune system.

There has been no cure found for COVID-19 however the treatments currently available is only to relieve symptoms. You must remain isolated from others until you have fully recovered.

If you or someone you know are beginning to catch symptoms of COVID-19, there is no need to panic.

These are the hotlines if you need assistance regarding it:

Public Health Office of Jakarta

112

Whatsapp: 0813 8837 6955

https://corona.jakarta.go.id/

Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia

021 521 0411

Whatsapp: 0812 1212 3199

For Central Java

024 358 0713

Whatsapp: 082313600560

https://corona.jatengprov.go.id/

For West Java

Whatsapp: 08112093306

For more references go to these websites:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen

https://infeksiemerging.kemkes.go.id

Source Image: Ayo Semarang