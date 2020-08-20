Collective Leave Schedules for the Rest of 2020

The government has designated Friday 21st August 2020 as collective leave for civil servants and private sector employees, along with the Islamic New Year 1442 Hijri national holiday which falls on Thursday 20th August.

The determination was confirmed by a joint decree signed by the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Manpower, and the Minister for Administrative Reform in a joint decision on national holidays and collective leave in 2020.

“Thursday is a national holiday so Friday-Saturday-Sunday is collective leave, which applies to state civil apparatus (ASN) and the private sector,” said Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, Tjahjo Kumolo.

In addition to collective leave for Islamic New Year, the government has also determined the replacement of leave for Idul Fitr’ in May 2020 to 28-31st December 2020 for both civil servants and private sector employees.

Moreover, the government has also set other joint leave for Thursday 24th December 2020 to be included for Christmas holidays. Then 28th and 30th October 2020 have been confirmed to coincide with the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Source: Republika

Image: Kompas