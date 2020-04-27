Monday, 27 April 2020

Church of Christ Cathedral Serpong Under Flames

by Indonesia Expat01000
Christ Cathedral under flames

The Church of Christ Cathedral GBI Basilea, in Serpong, has been set on fire. The fire occurred around 7 am on Monday 27th April. The local fire department was called to quell the blaze.

Head of Emergencies and Preparedness of BPBD Fire Brigade at Tangerang District, Kosrudin, explained that a fire had occurred in the central part of the upper building of GBI Basilea. The fire was allegedly caused by a short circuit in the electrics due to inactivity. However, the exact cause of fire is still under investigation and is yet to be determined.

“Five fire brigade units were sent; three of them were from Tangerang’s fire department and two from South Tangerang, as well as a number of car units parked around here,” Kosrudin said.

A video of the fire that struck Christ Cathedral church has also been shared on social media. In the video, a large fire can be seen burning the middle part of the church with no fire-fighters on the scene as it was taken.

The official Instagram account of Christ Cathedral Church ( @ccmychurch ), has released official information from the church’s respective. It states that the fire was successfully extinguished at 11:30 am with no casualties reported on the scene.

Source: CNN Indonesia and Kompas

Image: JPNN

