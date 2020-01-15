Celebrate Chinese New Year with a Series of Luxury Foods at Hotel Grand Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran

The year 2020 has arrived. It is the year of the Metal Rat based on the Chinese calendar.

To celebrate the coming of Chinese New Year in 2020, the Grand Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran Hotel is holding a dinner with the theme “Fortune Dinner: Welcoming of the Rat 2020”.

The concept of the event is different from the previous year. In the past, the hotel’s Chinese New Year event has been held at the Magnolia Grand Ballroom, but this time it will be at the Catappa Restaurant.

With this move, the hosts remain confident of a busy and bustling atmosphere for this year’s event.

The event will take place on the evening of 24th February 2020 at Catappa Restaurant, located in the Grand Mercure Jakarta Kemayoran Hotel’s lobby.

There will be a range of foods served, from the Chinese selection buffet menu, Western menu, Indonesian menu, and many others covering nearly 350 dishes. In addition, the event also presents a Terrace BBQ Party, so all guest can enjoy a BBQ and take in the terrace area of Catappa Restaurant.

Guest can also have free Yeeshang if they book a minimum of 6 people. The event’s vibe will be enlivened by a live band and a Barongsai performance and at the end of the event, don’t miss the grand prize draw with the chance to win a motorcycle for one lucky guest.

While enjoying the luxurious lunch at Catappa Restaurant, you can get a 30% discount if the payment using a BCA credit card or by place an order through Eatigo or AccorsHotels. This lunch package “Imlek Brunch” is priced Rp488,000/net per person and children enjoy a 50% discount. We will also be giving special free wine.

For further information about this event, please contact +62 813-1594-7079 or email H9896-PR@accor.com.