Car Free Day Sudirman-Thamrin Back 21 June

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has announced that car free day (CFD) will return starting on Sunday 21st June.

However, street vendors will still be prohibited from selling goods along Jalan Jenderal Sudirman and Jalan MH Thamrin because of the potential to attract crowds.

“It’s only for sporting activities. If you ride a bicycle, jog, or walk, you can still maintain a safe distance, but when selling, the potential is still there,” Anies said.

Car free day along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin will be held again starting next week after the DKI Provincial Government saw the enthusiasm of citizens cycling on Sunday mornings. They cycled on a special lane prepared by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin, in the far left lane.

Rules For Street Vendors During CFD

In 2019, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government divided the CFD area into three zones: red, yellow, and green.

The red zone is in the area of Thamrin Street at the Sarinah crossing up to near the Upper Hamlet, and then further extends from HI Roundabout to Dukuh Atas on Jalan Sudirman and HI Roundabout to Sarinah on Jalan Thamrin. Street vendors may not sell on sidewalks and roadways in this zone.

The yellow zone permits street vendors to sell on the sidewalk. This zone is set from Wisma BNI to the Senayan and Sarinah Roundabouts to the Arjuna Statue.

While in the green zone, street vendors are allowed to sell on the road. The green zone includes Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur III, Galunggung, Betung Bay, Blora, Sumenep, Kebon Kacang, and Sunda Street.

Source: Kompas