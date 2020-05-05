car-crashed-into-bundaran-hi-barrier

An accident occurred around 1 am at Jakarta’s Welcome Monument, or Bundaran HI, in which the vehicle drove towards the barrier of the massive fountain.

A spokesperson for Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, Kombes Sambodo Purnomo Yogo, said the yellow Toyota Vios car was driven by a man, on behalf of a person with the initials of WS, and came from the north, heading south.

“As a result of the accident, WS and another passenger, with the initials of LK, were injured,” he said. Due to the collision, LK suffered injuries to the fingers and around the temples but declined to go to the hospital.

Sambodo said the collision has been estimated to have caused material damage to the car totalling Rp50million. There is still an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

Source: liputan6.com/

Image source: