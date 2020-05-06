Budi Karya: All Modes of Transportation Re-Operates Again, Under Several Conditions

The government will reinstate operating permits for various form of transportation to allow passengers to travel to other areas of the country.

The permits can be issued from tomorrow but the prohibition of travel for homecoming, or mudik, is still in place.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, has said that this isn’t a relaxation or loosening of the previously announced homecoming ban, but part of the Ministerial Regulation 25 year 2020 about transportation arrangements during Eid Al-Fitr’ homecoming.

“The bottom line is that it is possible for all modes of transportation either air, train, sea, or land to operate with the proviso that everyone must obey health protocols,” explained Budi.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) will set the criteria of passengers who can travel during the traditional period of homecoming.

“Starting tomorrow, 7th May, all sorts of transportation can serve the community who are travelling for job assignments, business activities, people with special interests, and logistics only,” said Budi.

In detail, the exclusion criteria include those working in defence sectors, security, and public order. Also, people working on the fields of health, basic needs, supporting of basic services, economic functions, and the handling of COVID-19 will also be excluded.

Furthermore, travel is also allowed for patients requiring medical treatment and people who’ve had a family member pass away. Travel can also be undertaken for the repatriation of Indonesians and overseas students who want to return to their home in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Transportation will give a gradual public explanation this afternoon, around 1pm, to explain the air tranport mechanism.

“I will deliver the details like a marathon. Today, I will be with Director General of Air and then tomorrow morning I will be with Director Generals of Train, Land, and Sea, therefore, all details can be clearly conveyed to the public,” concluded Budi.

Source: Detik & Kata Data

Image: Indo Politika