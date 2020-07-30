British Tourist Found Near Mengwi Badung

An English man has been found sleeping rough along Munggu Beach. Bali. The 64-year-old man, named as Michael Wilkinson, was discovered on Wednesday 29th July.

He looked unkept and was found clothed, sleeping in a gazebo with pillows and blankets. Before being handed over to Bali Immigration, Wilkinson underwent COVID-19 testing.

According to reports, Wilkinson had been wandering the area, begging people for food. “He begged for food and was secured yesterday in the Cemagi area. Last night, he was handed to the Mengwi police station and was processed this morning,” said Badung Kasatpol I Gusti Agung Kertha Suryanegara.

Wilkinson was unable to provide his travel documents and claimed that a bag containing all his valuables, including his passport, has been stolen by an unknown person.

“He said he was robbed three weeks ago, but he did not report local authorities,” Gusti explained. Wilkinson claimed to have come to Bali on 6th March and had been working freelance at a hotel. As a result of COVID-19, he was unable to earn money and found himself destitute.

Sources: Antara News and Sindonews