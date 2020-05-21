Borobudur and Prambanan Temples Set to Reopen in June 2020

Borobudur Temple, Prambanan Temple, and Ratu Boko Temple will reopened for tourists in June 2020. Previously, these three tourist sites have been closed for approximately three months.

President Director of PT Taman Wisata Candi (TWC) Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko (Persero), Edy Setijono said the opening has come following encouragement from the central government, especially from the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) by implementing the coronavirus protocol.

”Tours at these temples at the time of opening is ready to go, as according to the new normal tourism,”

he said. He added that various preparations have been made by improving the quality standards of cleaning services, and implementing healthy and safe tourism procedures so that visitors can be welcomed.

The reopening is being carried out in accordance with directions from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy that will implement cleanliness, health, and safety (CHS) programmes in each tourism destination. According to Edy, the programme was assessed as essential, because the coronavirus pandemic has changed human behaviour. People are much more concerned about hygiene, health, and safety while travelling.

“The new normal tourism that will be conducted in the destination of TWC includes all tourists wearing a mask, body temperature checks, visitor management that allows for physical distancing, providing handwashing stations every 100 metres, signage and information boards on the protocols to prevent COVID-19, having a reliable visitor service while on duty, and actively directing tourists to use the protocols laid out, ” he said.

The new normal tourism is expected to build the trust of tourists, so that the world of tourism and the economy in the region can bounce back. “Although we are convinced that this will not quickly return to normal, ” said Edy.

Source: IDN Times

Also Read: Yogyakarta Hotels and Restaurants Reopen on June 2020