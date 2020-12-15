Bali’s Year End Holiday Provisions: PCR/Rapid Tests, Prohibitions and More

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster has issued Circular Letter 2021 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Community Activities During Christmas Holidays and Welcoming the New Year 2021 in a New Era of Life in Bali Province, taking effect from 18th December 2020 to 4th January 2021.

This circular letter is responding to the high rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, including Bali, marked by the emergence of new clusters, the potential increasing flow of visits to Bali and the high potential for crowds during the year-end holidays.

Governor Koster emphasised the need for all parties to maintain health, comfort, security and safety, as well as a positive image of Bali as a world tourist destination. This is also in accordance with the direction of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia at a virtual meeting on 14th December 2020.

In the circular letter, it states that Domestic Travel Players (PPDN) who will enter Bali must follow the provisions including being responsible for their respective health and obeying the applicable terms and conditions.

“For those who travel by air transportation, they must show a certificate of negative test results of PCR test no later than 2 x 24 hours before departure and fill out Indonesia’s e-HAC upon arrival,” written in the Circular Letter.

Furthermore, those who travel using private vehicles via land and sea transportation must show a negative result of Rapid Antigen Test no later than 2 x 24 hours before departure.

While still in Bali, tourists must have a certificate of a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test result. Upon departing from Bali, a certificate of a negative result from a PCR test or a valid Rapid Antigen test must be presented. Certificate of negative PCR test and/or Rapid Antigen test results are valid for fourteen days from issuance.

“Every person, business actor, manager, organiser or person in charge of public places and facilities who carry out activities during the Christmas and New Year holidays must implement health protocols, namely, wearing masks properly, washing hands with soap in running water or by hand sanitizer, limiting physical interactions, always maintaining distance, no crowds, and limiting activities in public or crowded areas,” further stated in the Circular Letter.

In addition, holding indoor and/or outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration parties, the use of firecrackers or fireworks, as well as being intoxicated from alcohol are stated to be prohibited.

Every person; business actor, manager, organiser or person in charge of places and public facilities that violates is subject to sanctions in accordance with Bali Governor Regulation Number 46 of 2020 and other laws and regulations.

“To regents, mayors, sub-district heads, village heads, traditional Bandesa throughout Bali, as well as related parties, we must all coordinate, communicate and socialise this Circular Letter thus carried out in an orderly, disciplined and full of responsibility manner. The Military Command and Bali Regional Police Chief is requested to carry out disciplinary enforcement operations to ensure the implementation of this Circular Letter,” concludes the Circular Letter.

Image credits Balipost.com